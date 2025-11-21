Death toll rises to 20 in factory explosion

- Advertisement -

FAISALABAD, Nov 21 (APP):Death toll in factory explosion has risen to 20 after expiry of 6 more victims here on Friday while Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz took notice of the incident and sought an urgent report.

Police spokesman said that a powerful explosion occurred in Crystal Chemical Factory located near Shahab Town, Kabaddi Stadium Ground Chak 203/R-B Malikpur, within the jurisdiction of Mansoorabad police station. It reportedly resulted from gas leakage in a cylinder, which ignited and caused roofs of the factory and adjacent houses to cave in.

He said that Mansoorabad police registered an FIR No.1955/25) and the complainant reported identities of 20 deceased including adults, women and six children between the ages of one and thirteen.

The deceased were identified as Shafiq son of Nazir Ahmed, Maqsooda Bibi wife of Shafiq, Ahmed son of Abdul Rehman, Azaan Ali son of Abdul Rehman, Eman Fatima daughter of Riasat Ali, Irfan son of Muhammad Shafiq, Muqaddas daughter of Irfan, Rehan son of Irfan, Saim Ali son of Ghulam Abbas, Waqas son of Ghulam Abbas, Aashiq Hussain son of Mirza Saleem Ahmed, Farrukh, Jannat daughter of Riasat Ali, Fakhar wife of Riasat Ali, Ali Hasnain son of Riasat Ali, Maham daughter of Riasat Ali, Obaid Aashiq son of Aashiq, Umair Aashiq son of Aashiq, Bilal Aashiq son of Aashiq and one unidentified person.

The injured include Riffat wife of Irfan, Younis son of Munshi, Ahsan son of Arshad, Nadeem son of Abdul Ghafoor, Ashraf son of Akram, Muazam son of Azam and Liaqat Ali son of Iqbal, he added.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said that under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Engr. Ehtesham Wahla, Urban Search and Rescue teams used advanced equipment to extract 27 victims from the debris. Twenty were found dead while seven were rescued with injuries.

More than 145 rescuers and over 31 emergency vehicles including ambulances and fire units, participated in the operation, he added.

Spokesman of local administration said that four factories were situated at the location and only the chemical (Samad Bond) factory was operational at the explosion time while the remaining three dealing in glue, silicone and embroidery were closed.

The factory is owned by Muhammad Qaisar Chughtai while Bilal Ali Imran served as its manager. The police have launched a manhunt to arrest both individuals.

The explosion also damaged 9 nearby houses, impacting both laborers and residents of the locality, he added.

The injured victims told investigators that complaints had previously been lodged against the factory for unsafe practices, he added.