Death anniversary of iconic actor Khayyam Sarhadi observed

ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (APP): Today marks the 13th death anniversary of Khayyam Sarhadi, a versatile artist recognized for his contributions to film, radio, TV, and stage.

Khayyam Sarhadi was born in 1948 in the family of a renowned film director of his time but he was passionate about becoming a director and actor. His father sent him to Greece to complete acting directing and production courses.

After returning to Pakistan, he joined Radio and later producer Yawar Hayat introduced him on PTV.

His journey in the entertainment industry, marked by memorable performances, is fondly remembered by millions of fans.

He worked in many dramas on PTV including “Waris”, “Raiza Raiza”, “Mann Chalay Ka Soda”, “Dehleez”, “Lazawal” and “Sooraj Kay Saath Saath”. In addition to his television endeavours, Khayyam Sarhadi ventured into the world of cinema, working in three movies.

His versatility as an actor was evident in his performances across different mediums. Today, on the 13th anniversary of his passing, fans and the industry alike remember Khayyam Sarhadi.