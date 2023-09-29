Dead toll in Hangu mosque blast reaches to three

PESHAWAR, Sep 29 (APP):The dead toll due to bomb blast in a mosque during Friday prayers in Doaba area of Hangu has reached to three.

According to Rescue 1122 authorities, three worshipers died due to powerful bomb blast during Friday sermon at Doaba.

According to SHO Doaba, Shahraz 30 to 40 worshipers were present in mosque.

The rescue workers and police rushed to the spot and started rescue operation. Rescue 1122 rushed six ambulances soon after receiving reports about explosion.

The injured were being shifted to hospital. The structure of the mosque was collapsed and worshipers were trapped under the debris.