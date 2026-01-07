DEA CEO initiates crackdown on private schools violating winter vacation notification

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Jan 07 (APP):On the directives of Chief Executive Officer, District Education Authority (DEA) Rawalpindi, Tariq Mahmood, a rigorous crackdown has been initiated against private schools violating the Punjab government’s official winter vacation notification.

The CEO has issued strict instructions to all private educational institutions across the district to ensure full and immediate compliance with the government notification regarding winter vacations.

The winter vacations for all public and private educational institutions in Punjab were announced from December 22, 2025, to Saturday, January 10, 2026. However, some reports were received of schools violating the orders by restarting classes.

According to the details, clear directives have been issued that any private educational institution found operating during the vacation period will face strict legal action under the relevant laws. This may include heavy fines, cancellation of school registration, and/or affiliation revocation.

To enforce compliance, front desks have been established in all tehsils of the district, headed by Deputy District Education Officers (Male and Female). Contact numbers for these front desks have also been shared by the authority with the public and parents so that violations can be reported promptly. Citizens and parents can lodge complaints regarding schools operating during the holidays by contacting the designated numbers.