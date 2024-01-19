De-silting of canals completed in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, Jan 19 (APP):De-silting and cleanliness of all canals in Faisalabad division has been completed to provide maximum relief to the farming community especially the tail-enders, said Chief Engineer Irrigation Shahid Saleem Chaudhry.

In a statement here on Friday, he said that de-silting and cleanliness work of Jamal Jatti, Millian Distributory and Sarang Wala Distributory was completed on war-footing.

Xen Irrigation Shehbaz Talib and his team supervised the entire operation and achieved the set targets within stipulated time period, he added.