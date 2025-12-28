DDWP clears Rs2.8bn projects

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Dec 28 (APP): The Multan Divisional Development Working Party has approved a nine-kilometre development project for Multan Avenue at Rs2.8 billion. The road will run from Saidanwala Chowk to Sahu Chowk and is expected to be completed within four months, officials said.

Officials said the project is part of the Annual Development Programme. They added that dividing the project into sections was done to improve planning, ensure better use of resources, and speed up execution. They said the move was not meant to bypass any approval process.

The first round of tenders was cancelled because of a temporary shortage of funds. In the second round, tenders were issued after careful planning. Officials said contracts were awarded with savings of around Rs900 million compared to the first attempt. They added that all work packages were technically checked and approved under standard procedures.

The project is being carried out under the supervision of NESPAK. Officials said construction work is being done according to approved designs and specifications. The Divisional Commissioner and other senior officers are monitoring the work regularly.

Under the project, the existing dual carriageway will be expanded from two lanes to three lanes on each side. Tuff pavers will be installed to make the road dust-free. A total of 260 LED streetlights will be installed along the route, which previously had no lighting.

The plan also includes the construction of gateways and monuments along the avenue. Off-street parking spaces for 1,890 vehicles will be developed to reduce roadside congestion. Sixteen-foot-wide service roads will be built on both sides, a new feature for this corridor. Paved medians will be added to help manage traffic, while green corridors and landscaped areas will improve the look of the road.

Pedestrian facilities such as walkways and safe crossings will also be included. Electricity poles will be shifted to the outer edge of the Right of Way to improve safety and avoid extra costs in case of future road expansion. Officials said poles placed close to the road earlier posed safety risks.

The project also focuses on environmental improvement. Fourteen-foot-wide green parkways will be developed along both sides of the service roads, creating a total of 18 kilometres of continuous green space. Landscaped green belts with iron grills will be built along parking areas.

Facilities such as benches, walking tracks, open gyms, decorative lights, gazebos, fountains, and artistic monuments will be added to make the area more usable for people. Officials said the parkways will combine parking, recreation, and greenery, helping to improve traffic flow and prevent encroachments along the Right of Way.