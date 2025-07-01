DC visits under-construction child protection center

- Advertisement -

GUJRAT, Jul 01 (APP):Deputy Commissioner Naveed Ahmed on Tuesday visited the under-construction Child Protection Development Project, being executed under the Annual Development Programme (ADP) at an estimated cost of Rs 44.8 million.

The executive engineer of the buildings department briefed the deputy commissioner on

the project’s current status, construction phases, and expected completion timeline.

The deputy commissioner inspected construction quality and materials being used and expressed satisfaction over the standards maintained.

He directed that there should be no compromise on quality during the final touches and stressed timely completion to make the facility operational at the earliest.