DC visits tehsil Sahiwal, reviews civic facilities

- Advertisement -

SARGODHA, Jun 22 (APP): Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Muhammad Waseem and District Police Officer Sohaib Ashraf visited the historical Lahori Gate in tehsil Sahiwal.

Administrative officers also accompanied them during the inspection. They thoroughly reviewed cleanliness, traffic flow, security arrangements, and civic facilities around the Lahori Gate.

They issued instructions to relevant departments to ensure comprehensive cleanliness, proper lighting, and foolproof security arrangements at all central and historical locations during the upcoming holy month of Muharram.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Waseem emphasized that historical landmarks like Lahori Gate are valuable assets to the region’s culture and heritage, and their preservation and restoration are top priorities. He said that maintaining civic amenities and law and order in such areas is essential due to the high public footfall.

Local residents and shopkeepers welcomed the presence of the district officials and brought various issues to their attention. The officials assured them that their concerns would be addressed promptly.