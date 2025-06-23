36.5 C
Islamabad
Monday, June 23, 2025
Domestic

DC visits special education centre, reviews facilities
Domestic

DC visits special education centre, reviews facilities

GUJRAT, Jun 23 (APP):Deputy Commissioner Naveed Ahmed on Monday visited the Special Education Centre at Chah Budhaywala and inspected facilities and services being provided
to special children.
The DC visited classrooms, laboratories, and other departments of the institute.
He interacted with teachers and emphasized the provision of quality, inclusive
education tailored to the needs of differently abled students.
Officials briefed the deputy commissioner on current student enrollment, available
facilities, and institutional challenges.
DC Naveed Ahmed said that welfare and education of children with special needs
was a shared societal responsibility.
He assured them that all available resources would be utilized for their uplift.
The DC directed the departments concerned to take immediate steps for
institutional improvement and ensure a safe and inclusive learning environment.
