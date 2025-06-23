DC visits special education centre, reviews facilities

- Advertisement -

GUJRAT, Jun 23 (APP):Deputy Commissioner Naveed Ahmed on Monday visited the Special Education Centre at Chah Budhaywala and inspected facilities and services being provided

to special children.

The DC visited classrooms, laboratories, and other departments of the institute.

He interacted with teachers and emphasized the provision of quality, inclusive

education tailored to the needs of differently abled students.

Officials briefed the deputy commissioner on current student enrollment, available

facilities, and institutional challenges.

DC Naveed Ahmed said that welfare and education of children with special needs

was a shared societal responsibility.

He assured them that all available resources would be utilized for their uplift.

The DC directed the departments concerned to take immediate steps for

institutional improvement and ensure a safe and inclusive learning environment.