DC visits River Ravi’s areas to review flood situation

Thursday, August 28, 2025
SHIKUPURA, Aug 28 (APP):Deputy Commissioner, Shahid Imran Marth on Thursday visited various areas of River Ravi to review flood situation.
The DC while visiting the area to review arrangements to cope with floods like situation, said that the Punjab government was taking every possible step to save lives and properties of the people from devastations of floods.
Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue), Usman Jailees, Assistant Commissioner, District Emergency Officer, officials of Livestock, Irrigation and Agriculture were present on the occasion.
The deputy commissioner appealed the people to shift safer place on urgent basis as  high floods were expected in the river and cooperate to the district administration and Rescue 1122 fully in that regard.
He said the district administration was on high alert to save people lives and properties during expected floods.
