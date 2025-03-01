DC visits Nigehbaan Sweet Home in DIKhan

- Advertisement -

Dera Ismail Khan , Mar 01 (APP): Deputy Commissioner Dera Sarah Rehman along with Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi visited the ‘Nigehbaan Sweet Home’ institute and checked the facilities being provided to girls.

On his arrival, the Deputy Commissioner was welcomed by President of Nigehbaan Balqees Ara and General Secretary Inayat Adil and other volunteers and staff.

The Deputy commissioner was briefed about the organization and educational activities, on which she expressed satisfaction and happiness. She also met with the girls residing at the Sweet Home and discussed the educational activities with the girls.

On this occasion, the district administration officers inspected the residential facilities, cleanliness, quality of food and extra-curricular activities and appreciated the efforts of the staff.

Deputy Commissioner assured full support from the district administration for the welfare of orphan children adding that these were also our own children.

The DC appealed to philanthropist to extend their cooperation and support to this and other institutions working for the betterment and welfare of the public so that these orphan children could also get equal status in society.