DC visits maternity hospital, oversees anti-polio campaign

GUJRAT, Apr 22 (APP):Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk visited the Government Maternity Hospital Gujrat to review the ongoing anti-polio campaign.

He administered polio drops to children, emphasizing the importance of the campaign. Chief Executive Officer (Health) Dr. Saqib Munir accompanied him during the visit. The deputy commissioner inspected the performance of polio teams, the availability of vaccines, and safety protocols. He reaffirmed his commitment to using all available resources to make Gujarat a polio-free district and warned against any negligence.

He also visited various hospital wards, inquired about the health services from patients and their attendants, and checked cleanliness, medicine availability, staff attendance, and overall patient care. He instructed officials to ensure the provision of top-quality healthcare services.

Dr. Saqib Munir briefed the delegation that polio teams are actively operating at key locations, following a comprehensive strategy to ensure every child is reached. He added that monitoring systems have been strengthened to prevent any child from missing the vaccine.The deputy commissioner urged parents to ensure their children receive polio drops, stressing that a polio-free Gujarat is crucial to protect future generations from disability.