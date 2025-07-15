DC visits Maryam Nawaz Health Clinics to review healthcare facilities

- Advertisement -

LODHRAN, Jul 15 (APP):Deputy Commissioner Dr. Lubna Nazir paid a visit to the Maryam Nawaz Health Clinics established in rural and suburban areas under a special initiative by Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

The visit was aimed at reviewing the quality of healthcare services being provided to the local population.

Accompanied by CEO District Health Authority Dr. Farhan Saeed Sameja and District Health Officer Dr. Riaz Hussain, the Deputy Commissioner visited clinics located in Haveli Naseer Khan and Danwaran villages.

Speaking during the inspection, Dr. Lubna Nazir emphasized that “providing accessible and quality healthcare to the people was a top priority of the district administration.” She conducted a detailed inspection of various departments including the emergency ward, labor room, vaccination section, pharmacy, and outpatient department (OPD).

The DC personally interacted with patients and their attendants to gather feedback on the services provided.

During the visit, Dr. Nazir reviewed the availability of medicines, staff attendance, vaccination records, and basic medical supplies. She also instructed relevant officials to ensure the availability of clean drinking water, improved cleanliness, and proper seating arrangements for patients and visitors.