DC visits HM Khoja Libraray Nawabshah

NAWABSHAH, Mar 30 (APP):Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shaheed Benazirabad, Shehryar Gul Memon, paid a visit to HM Khoja Library to inspect the facilities provided to students preparing for the CSS exam.

During the visit, the Deputy Commissioner handed over books sent by Provincial Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho for CSS exam preparation to the library in-charge.

DC also interacted with students preparing for the CSS exam and inquired about the facilities available in the library.

Speaking on the occasion, DC Shehryar Gul Memon said that separate classrooms have been established for male and female students to facilitate their exam preparations in a peaceful environment.