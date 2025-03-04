DC visits GGPS Ghullam Haidet Shah

- Advertisement -

HYDERABAD, Mar 04 (APP):Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Shehryar Gul Memon, conducted a surprise visit to Government Girls’ Primary School Ghulam Haider Shah for the second consecutive day. During the visit, he inspected teachers’ attendance and assessed the school’s cleanliness and available facilities.

Expressing displeasure over absentee teachers, Deputy Commissioner directed the school administration to ensure teachers’ regular attendance. He emphasized the need for providing quality education and training to students, enabling them to contribute effectively to the country’s development.

DC said that these school visits aim to review ongoing educational activities and address any prevailing issues. He instructed District Education Officer (Primary) to take strict action against absent teachers.