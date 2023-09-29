DC visits Faizan-e-Madina

DC visits Faizan-e-Madina
HYDERABAD, Sep 29 (APP):The Deputy  Commissioner (DC) Tariq Qureshi visited Faizan-e-Madina on Thursday.
 According to a handout issued here, DC met with the administrator, District caretaker Muhammad Rizwan, Maulana Daanish Ataari, and others and felicitated them on Eid-e-Milad Nabi (SAW).
On the occasion, DC discussed the matters related to the central procession of Eid-Milad Nabi (SAW) being taken out on Friday and assured them that district administration would extend every possible cooperation in that regard.

