DC urges parents to vaccinate children in Anti-polio drive

SARGODHA, Oct 10 (APP):Deputy Commissioner(DC) Mianwali Asad Abbas Magsi on Friday has called upon parents to play their vital role in eradicating polio by ensuring that their children,up to the age of five,receive the essential anti-polio vaccine drops during the upcoming national campaign.

“Administering these drops will protect our children from lifelong disability and is crucial for eliminating this disease from our country,” he stated while presiding over a meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee for Polio Eradication.

The DC directed health officials to maximize community awareness about the four-day national campaign,which was set to begin on October 13,2025.

He emphasized the need for strict implementation of the micro-plan to ensure the campaign’s complete success.

During the meeting,the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Health,Dr.Muhammad Rafique Khan Niazi,provided a detailed briefing on the arrangements.

He informed the committee that the campaign would run from October 13 to October 16,2025.

The goal was to administer polio vaccine and Vitamin A drops to 244,053 children across the district.

To achieve this target,a total of 1,404 teams have been formed while these include 1,292 mobile teams,75 fixed sites and 37 transit points to cover all areas effectively.

Dr. Muhammad Rafique Khan Niazi confirmed that the training of polio teams and all other necessary preparations have been completed.

The meeting was attended by officials from the health department and other concerned officers.