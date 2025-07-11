DC takes action against underperforming price control magistrates

- Advertisement -

SARGODHA, Jul 11 (APP):Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem on Friday taken stern action against two price control magistrates who were found to be underperforming.

He took this action while chairing a review meeting of the magistrates’ performance. The meeting reviewed the performance of 77 price control magistrates in the district over the past three months.

During the meeting, the DC directed all assistant commissioners to convene meetings with price control magistrates and set new inspection targets. ADC-General Rana Muhammad Abu Bakar has been tasked with obtaining daily performance reports from assistant commissioners in all tehsils.

Muhammad Waseem warned that strict action would be taken against officials who fail to improve their performance. He stressed the importance of transparency and consistency in inspections to make price control effective.

The DC stressed that providing relief to the public is the government’s top priority and any shortcomings in this regard will not be tolerated.