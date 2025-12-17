DC Sukkur reviews polio campaign

- Advertisement -

SUKKUR, Dec 17 (APP):Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Nadir Shehzad Khan, on Wednesday, inspected polio teams in the Union Committee Ayub Gate on the third day of the anti-polio drive, reviewing their performance and micro plan implementation.

He directed teams to ensure coverage of every child, focus on high-risk areas, monitor attendance, and revisit households with refusals or absent children. DC emphasized engaging parents courteously to build trust.

He also visited households, checking the teams’ presence and work. He urged supervisors to maintain daily monitoring and ensure re-visits to households with absent children.

Meeting parents, the deputy commissioner appealed for cooperation, saying that a polio-free Pakistan is a shared responsibility. Ensure your children receive polio drops to protect them from lifelong disability.

He added that senior officials and health authorities must ensure field presence to enhance the campaign’s transparency, pace, and effectiveness.