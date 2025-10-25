DC Sindhu announces zero-tolerance on dengue

- Advertisement -

MULTAN, Oct 25 (APP): The district administration on Saturday announced a zero-tolerance policy to control dengue.

According to a spokesperson,Deputy Commissioner (DC) Waseem Hamid Sindhu directed officials to intensify dengue surveillance across the district.

He ordered immediate anti-dengue spray at sensitive locations to prevent larvae breeding.

Presiding over a health department meeting, the DC expressed concern over rising dengue cases and strictly warned health officials to improve performance.

He instructed that special wards for dengue patients be allocated in hospitals and timely provision of medicines ensured.

The DC issued an ultimatum for field teams to stay fully active,stressing that no negligence in public health will be tolerated.

He warned of action against officials if dengue cases do not decline.