DC Shaheed Benazirabad  for accelerating anti-dengue,malaria drive

NAWABSHAH, Oct 29 (APP):Deputy Commissioner Abdul Samad Nizamani presided a meeting to review and accelerate the ongoing anti-dengue, anti-malaria, mosquito spray, and stray dog control campaigns in the district.

Addressing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner directed District Health Officer and Medical Superintendent PMC Hospital to establish special dengue wards at PMC Hospital and all health care units and centers across the district, ensuring the provision of all necessary medical facilities.

DC also instructed Municipal Commissioner and officers of all Town Committees and Union Councils to expedite the mosquito eradication spray campaign and to make the dog elimination campaign more effective to protect the lives of citizens.

Speaking on the occasion, Mayor Qazi Muhammad Rasheed Bhatti said that the Municipal Corporation has already launched both mosquito and dog control campaigns in Nawabshah. He urged citizens from areas where spraying has not yet been carried out to register complaints at the Mayor’s Office.

Officials and chairmen from various Town Committees briefed the meeting on the progress of ongoing campaigns. District Health Officer Dr. Mudasir Hussain Domki informed that no dengue case has been reported so far in the district, yet precautionary measures, including mosquito spray and establishment of dengue wards are actively underway.

The meeting was also attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Syed Abrar Ali Shah, Municipal Commissioner Abdul Razaque Sheikh, Deputy Director Local Government Muhammad Sabir, and officers from various departments.