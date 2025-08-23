DC reviews revenue collection targets

Saturday, August 23, 2025
GUJRAT, Aug 23 (APP): Deputy Commissioner (DC) Gujrat, Noor-ul-Ain Qureshi on Saturday chaired a meeting with officials of the Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) to review revenue collection targets and measures for improvement.
According to a spokesperson,the meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Afzal Hayat Tarar, Assistant Commissioner Gujrat Bilal Zubair, Assistant Commissioner Kharian/Sarai Alamgir Ahmad Sher, Assistant Director PRA Asad Misbah and other officers.
The DC directed officials to ensure timely achievement of all revenue targets.
She emphasized bringing unregistered marriage halls,hotels and photographers under the tax net,assigning responsibilities to the respective Assistant Commissioners.
The officers were tasked with ensuring registration of unregistered businesses to enhance revenue collection.
