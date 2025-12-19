DC reviews restoration plan for Fareed Gate, historic buildings

- Advertisement -

BAHAWALPUR, Dec 19 (APP): A review meeting on the beautification, restoration, and rehabilitation of Farid Gate, Shahi Bazaar, and other key historic buildings was held in Bahawalpur under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Syed Hassan Raza. The Director General of the Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) participated in the meeting via video link and gave a detailed briefing on the progress of the project. Deputy Commissioner Syed Hassan Raza reviewed the ongoing work being carried out by the technical team of the Walled City of Lahore Authority and directed that all development and restoration activities be completed strictly in accordance with the approved timeline. He made it clear that no delay or compromise on quality would be tolerated.

During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner instructed the relevant departments to make arrangements for additional sewerage drainage at Fareed Gate to ensure the immediate disposal of rainwater. He emphasized that the capacity of the existing drainage system should be enhanced and an additional drainage line constructed to prevent water accumulation during the monsoon season. He further directed that specially designed lighting poles be installed inside Fareed Gate to highlight its historic identity, while shop sheds should be developed according to attractive and standardized designs to enhance the overall aesthetics of the area. He stressed that all shops within Fareed Gate must follow a uniform design, with identical lighting poles, decorative lights, and standardized canopies to maintain visual harmony.

The Deputy Commissioner instructed the concerned authorities to further accelerate the pace of restoration and rehabilitation work to ensure completion within the stipulated timeframe. He informed the meeting that the project for improving the trail from Fareed Gate to Jamia Masjid Al-Sadiq and restoring historic buildings in the area is being executed at a cost of Rs. 442.6 million. He stated that the primary objective of the project is to preserve Bahawalpur’s historical and cultural heritage while providing improved facilities for citizens and tourists. The project includes external restoration of historic buildings, revival of wooden architectural features, improvement of footpaths and walkways, installation of modern electrical and lighting systems, removal of overhead wires and transformers, installation of directional signboards, aesthetically designed market sheds, and provision of street furniture for public convenience.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner directed all concerned departments to ensure that the project is completed within the prescribed period and in accordance with high-quality standards, so that Bahawalpur’s historic charm can be fully restored and the city presented as a model historic destination. The meeting was attended by Deputy Director Development Faisal Shehzad, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Mian Muhammad Asif, Chief Officer District Council Rais Imran, and other relevant officials.