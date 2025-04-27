DC reviews progress on LDP

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Apr 27 (APP): Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza, chairing a special meeting here on Sunday, reviewed the progress on Lahore Development Programme (LDP).

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance and Planning) Mudassir Nawaz, Chief Officer of the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore Shahid Abbas Kathia, all Assistant Commissioners, WASA Managing Director and other senior officials.

During the meeting, all Assistant Commissioners briefed the forum on the progress of various initiatives under the Lahore Development Programme.

The officials reiterated that, under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Lahore Development Programme would be completed with full transparency.

It was briefed that Phase-I of the programme was targeted for completion by June 30, 2025.

DC Syed Musa Raza directed that all construction works should be durable and robust to ensure long-term facilitation for citizens. He instructed the removal of illegal and haphazard wiring and ordered systematic cable clipping to enhance the city’s aesthetics.

The DC emphasized that unauthorized structures such as roadside platforms (tharras) and sheds should be demolished to improve the appearance and accessibility of streets.

WASA was specifically directed to expedite the development and upgrading of the sewerage system.

The deputy commissioner made it clear that there would be no compromise on project timelines, transparency, or quality standards in any development initiative. He stressed that long-lasting and high-quality construction would ensure benefits for citizens over an extended period. He also highlighted that all development projects were being closely monitored to ensure strict adherence to standards and schedules.