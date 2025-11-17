DC reviews progress on entry gate project

- Advertisement -

SIALKOT, Nov 17 (APP): Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar Ali recently inspected the under-construction entry gate on Wazirabad Road, a significant part of the City Beautification Project.

According to a spokesperson from the DC office, the Deputy Commissioner reviewed the pace and quality of the ongoing work, directing officials to further enhance construction standards.

Chief Officer District Council Faisal Shehzad briefed the Deputy Commissioner on the project’s progress and the ongoing phases, highlighting that the structure is being built as per the approved design. Once completed, it will provide a welcoming impression for both residents and visitors entering the city.

The Deputy Commissioner emphasized that the Punjab government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, is focused on modernizing and beautifying Sialkot’s entry and exit points. She reiterated that there would be no compromise on quality and stressed that all development work must be completed within the set timeframe.

In addition, she instructed the concerned departments to expedite the use of machinery and manpower to accelerate the construction process and ensure timely completion.