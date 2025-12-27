DC reviews progress of ‘Clean Lahore’, ‘Lahore Development program’ in tehsil Ravi

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Dec 27 (APP): The implementation of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s “Clean Lahore Mission” and “Lahore Development Program” is advancing rapidly, with Deputy Commissioner Lahore Syed Musa Raza conducting a detailed inspection in Tehsil Ravi on Saturday morning. The visit aimed to assess the progress of municipal services in several key areas.

Accompanied by Deputy Chief Officer Metropolitan Corporation Lahore, Assistant Commissioner Ravi, senior officials from the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC), and WASA, Raza visited localities including Shahdara, Sui Gas Chowk, Muhammadi Mohalla, Khokhar Pind, and surrounding settlements. The inspection focused on cleanliness, sewage systems, and ongoing development projects.

During the visit, the Deputy Commissioner reviewed the state of drains, streets, parks, and open spaces. He also received briefings from Assistant Commissioner Ravi, WASA, and NESPAK officials on municipal services and the ongoing Lahore Development Program.

It was reported that Phase II of the Lahore Development Program is progressing positively. However, Raza issued immediate orders for the removal of construction debris from streets and highways, stressing that all work must adhere to set timelines. He also instructed WASA officials to improve the sewage system, ensure proper drainage, and ensure all manholes are covered to prevent accidents.

Raza emphasized that all union councils must make manhole covers mandatory and ordered contractors and NESPAK to level streets properly to prevent water stagnation during rains. He reiterated that no compromise would be made on the safety and convenience of citizens, assuring that complaints related to open manholes would be addressed on an emergency basis.

The Deputy Commissioner concluded by reaffirming his commitment to completing all projects under the Lahore Development Program within the prescribed deadlines.