Tuesday, October 14, 2025
Domestic

DC reviews polio campaign performance

GUJRAT, Oct 14 (APP):A meeting of the District Polio Review Committee was held here under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Gujrat Noor-ul-Ain Qureshi to review the performance of the first day of the ongoing anti-polio campaign, here on Tuesday.
Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Afzal Hayat Tarar, Chief Executive Officer, District Health Authority, Gujrat Dr. Syed Atta-ul-Munim, representative of the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) Islamabad Dr. Qaiser Nazir, representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) Dr. Sadaf Sultan, District Health Officer Dr. Syed Aitezaz Ahmad, Deputy District Health Officer Dr. Usman Naeem, and Deputy District Health Officers from all tehsils attended the meeting.
The participants reviewed the performance of field teams, field activities and progress towards achieving the set targets of the ongoing polio eradication campaign.
