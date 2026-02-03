DC reviews first day performance of Anti-Polio Campaign

- Advertisement -

GUJRAT, Feb 03 (APP):An initial review meeting to assess the first-day performance of the National Anti-Polio Campaign was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Gujrat Noor ul Ain Qureshi. Officers of the health department attended the meeting.

According to a district administration spokesperson, the meeting reviewed field attendance of vaccination teams, target achievements and challenges faced during the campaign.

The deputy commissioner directed that no child should be left without polio drops and instructed field teams to ensure 100 percent coverage in accordance with the micro plan.

She also emphasized strengthening field monitoring to avoid any lapse during the ongoing campaign.