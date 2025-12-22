DC reviews departments’ performance

- Advertisement -

MULTAN, Dec 22 (APP):The district administration has assigned tasks to various departments to ensure good governance.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Nauman Siddiq chaired a meeting of district departments to review overall performance, here on Monday. The session discussed public welfare initiatives and ongoing development schemes in detail.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Muhammad Abubakar, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Saif, and Assistant Commissioners attended the meeting.

The Deputy Commissioner directed that no compromise would be made on public welfare projects and development schemes. He ordered immediate repair of open manholes and damaged roads.

He also instructed authorities to launch a strict crackdown against illegal LPG refilling and petrol units.

The Deputy Commissioner emphasized that all departments must perform their duties with mutual coordination and responsibility. He further announced that additional funding would be provided for beautification and infrastructure projects.