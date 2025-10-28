DC reviews dengue situation, health emergency possible if cases rise

- Advertisement -

HYDERABAD, Oct 28 (APP):A follow-up meeting of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) was held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Zain-ul-Abideen Memon to review the recent surge in dengue cases and strengthen preventive measures across the district

The meeting was attended by health experts, officers from various departments, representatives of social welfare organizations, civil society members and NGOs engaged in community health initiatives.

According to a handout, representatives of religious and political parties, NGOs and social organizations expressed concern over the rising number of dengue cases and the current situation. Participants urged the administration to mobilize all available resources on an emergency basis to curb the spread of dengue.

On this occasion, Assistant Professor of LUMHS Dr. Sughun delivered a detailed presentation on the spread, diagnosis, cycle and prevention of the dengue virus, emphasizing the vital importance of public awareness in preventing the disease.

Addressing the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner said that the sudden rise in dengue cases was part of an ecosystem cycle, but timely preventive action and public awareness were essential to control its spread.

He emphasized that all departments must strictly implement the SOPs issued by the health department and launch awareness campaigns at both community and institutional levels.

He further noted that Dengue was not a fatal disease, and the mortality rate was very low. “Our focus should be on ensuring rapid recovery of patients and spreading awareness on preventive measures,” he added.

The Deputy Commissioner informed the meeting that 2,000 dengue testing kits and 400 mosquito nets and fumigation spray had already been provided, and a control room will start operating from Wednesday to monitor the situation round the clock. He announced that fumigation will be intensified and machines from neighboring districts will be brought in to expand the operation.

Zain Ul abideen Memon appreciated the efforts of social organizations and volunteers but urged to actively participate in prevention and awareness drives. He stressed that instead of focusing on death figures, all stakeholders must unite to eliminate the breeding grounds of mosquitoes and promote cleanliness in homes and public places.

He further stated that although free dengue testing in private hospitals was not feasible, all citizens must act responsibly and seek timely medical attention. Those who can afford private fumigation will be provided insecticide supplies by the district administration, he added.

Concluding the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner directed the health department to demonstrate responsibility and vigilance over the next month, ensuring consistent outreach and awareness in vulnerable areas. He assured all stakeholders that the district administration stands ready to provide full support and resources.