DC reviews cleanliness

LAHORE, Mar 29 (APP):Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza on Saturday visited various areas of the city to monitor cleanliness measures and anti-encroachment efforts.

During his visit to Allama Iqbal Town tehsil, he inspected cleanliness measures in Thokar Niaz Baig, Valencia Town, Tariq Park, and Satu Katla area. He was accompanied by Chief Officer MCL Shahid Abbas Kathia, Assistant Commissioner Allama Iqbal Town, and other officials.

AC Allama Iqbal Town Umair Mehmood briefed DC Lahore on the implementation of the cleanliness mechanism, emphasizing efforts to ensure a clean environment.

The DC issued strict instructions to Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) authorities to ensure proper cleaning of drains in Valencia Town. He also directed Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) officials to maintain cleanliness standards across the city.

Ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr, the DC ordered the immediate removal of garbage heaps from streets, neighborhoods, and alleys to ensure a hygienic environment for residents. He also emphasized that LWMC workers will remain active in the field during the Eid holidays.

In addition to cleanliness, the DC instructed authorities to remove encroachments, including makeshift huts and stray animals, from public areas. He stressed the need for immediate action to clear such settlements.

DC Lahore Syed Musa Raza said that the cleanliness drive is being carried out under the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and will continue until its objectives are fully achieved.