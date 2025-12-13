DC reviews cleanliness, sanitation conditions

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Dec 13 (APP): Deputy Commissioner (DC) Syed Musa Raza on Saturday conducted an early-morning visit to Tehsil Cantonment to review ongoing cleanliness and sewerage operations under Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s Clean Lahore mission.

The visit aimed at ensuring effective implementation of sanitation measures to improve the city’s hygiene and drainage systems.

According to a spokesperson,Additional Deputy Commissioner(ADC) (General),Chief Officer Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL), Assistant Commissioner(AC) Cantonment,along with officers of the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) and other relevant departments accompanied the deputy commissioner during the inspection.

The DC inspected cleanliness and drainage arrangements in Mian Mir Colony and along Shami Road, where he reviewed desisting of sewerage lines,waste lifting operations and overall sanitation conditions.

The AC Cantonment briefed the DC in detail about the ongoing cleanliness and sewerage operations in the area.

During the briefing, it was informed that desisting of sewerage lines was being carried out regularly to ensure smooth drainage, while LWMC teams were continuously lifting garbage and debris from roads and streets without interruption.

A special cleanliness drive has also been launched to protect citizens from foul smells and unhygienic conditions.

The DC was informed that LWMC teams start operations early in the morning and are ensuring complete clearance of waste and debris across the district on a daily basis.

He directed the officers concerned to further organize and streamline the door-to-door waste collection system to make it more effective and sustainable.

The DC also instructed WASA to immediately cover all open manholes to ensure public safety and to promptly clear blocked sewerage lines so that proper drainage could be restored without delay.

He emphasized that negligence in sanitation and sewerage operations would not be tolerated.

Syed Musa Raza said that improving cleanliness and sewerage services across Lahore was being pursued on a priority basis.“WASA is fully active to provide relief to citizens from sewerage-related issues, while LWMC is ensuring uninterrupted cleanliness operations,”he said.

He maintained that a clean and healthy environment was a basic right of citizens and the district administration was committed to ensuring it. “Strict monitoring of cleanliness and sewerage operations is underway, and complaints related to sanitation and drainage are being addressed on an immediate basis,”he added.

He vowed that the Lahore administration is making all-out efforts to realize Chief Minister Punjab’s Suthra Punjab vision and to provide a clean,safe and healthy environment to the residents of the provincial capital.