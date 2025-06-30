DC reviews cleanliness measures in Lahore

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jun 30 (APP):Deputy Commissioner (DC) Syed Musa Raza reviewed the ongoing sanitation and administrative operations during a field visit to Ravi Tehsil, here on Monday.

He was accompanied by the Chief Officer of Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL), Assistant Commissioner Ravi, and other officials.

The AC briefed the DC on cleanliness activities and civic management in Shahdara, Phoolanwala Chowk, and adjoining areas.

On the occasion, the DC directed for improvements in the sanitation system and emphasized making Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s “Clean Lahore Mission” a success. He ordered that solid waste be collected daily and transported to designated dumping sites, and that door-to-door waste collection efforts continue uninterrupted.

He called for immediate and long-term solutions to sewerage and drainage issues, and directed the removal of illegal cattle pens and makeshift settlements from residential areas. He said that administrative operations and monitoring will continue until the city’s beauty is fully restored, and that the district administration is committed to providing improved civic facilities to the public.

Separately, the DC said that the administration is also actively working to stabilize commodity prices and provide relief to citizens. Prices of key items such as apples, bananas, mangoes, potatoes, cauliflower, and peas have remained stable, while cucumbers, lemons, and ginger have seen significant price reductions.

Assistant Commissioners and price control magistrates are active in the field to ensure enforcement. Stern action is being taken against profiteering and the official rate lists are being strictly implemented. Protecting citizens’ rights is a top priority, he added, while also stressing that measures against hoarding are being taken without delay.

Citizens can report complaints via control room number 0307-0002345 or reach out through social media.

Meanwhile, in a related development, a grand anti-encroachment operation is underway in Lahore under which successful operations have been conducted in areas such as Niaz Baig Road, Thokar Niaz Baig, and Gulshan Town, resulting in the seizure of 8 truckloads of illegally placed items. The operations, led by Chief Officer Shahid Abbas Kathia and the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore, are part of efforts to restore the city’s visual appeal and historical identity.