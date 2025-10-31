DC reviews arrangements for repatriation of illegal migrants

- Advertisement -

SIALKOT, Oct 31 (APP):Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Saba Asghar Ali reviewed the arrangements for the repatriation of illegal foreign residents and migrants during her visit to the district’s repatriation camp on Friday.

According to a spokesperson for the DC Office, the Deputy Commissioner was briefed by district and departmental officers on administrative measures, security arrangements, and facilities provided for the return process. She emphasized that while humanitarian considerations must be upheld, the rule of law would be strictly enforced throughout the process.

Saba Asghar Ali issued a stern warning that providing shelter, employment, or rental accommodation to individuals residing illegally in the country is a punishable offense. She instructed law enforcement agencies to take decisive action against those facilitating such individuals.

The spokesperson further stated that the Deputy Commissioner urged citizens to report any illegal or suspicious individuals to the police helpline (15) or the nearest police station. She reassured the public that the repatriation process would be carried out transparently, in full compliance with both federal and provincial government directives.