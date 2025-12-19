DC reviews anti-polio campaign progress

- Advertisement -

KOHAT, Dec 19 (APP): Deputy Commissioner (DC) on Friday chaired a meeting to review the performance of the ongoing anti-polio campaign on its fourth day, underscoring the need for sustained efforts to ensure complete coverage and successful eradication of the disease.

The meeting was attended by District Police Officer Kohat, senior officers of the district administration, officials of the Health Department, and representatives of other relevant departments.

During the review, the DC assessed field performance and issued clear directives to further strengthen monitoring and coordination in the remaining days of the campaign.

He emphasized that achieving 100 percent coverage was critical to protecting children from the crippling effects of polio.

The DC appealed to parents and guardians to cooperate fully with polio teams and ensure that all eligible children receive polio drops. He stressed that collective responsibility and community support were essential to making Pakistan polio-free.