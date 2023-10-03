DC releases precious Falcon seized by Wildlife dept

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Oct 03 (APP):Deputy Commissioner Dera Mansoor Arshad has released a precious bird Falcon which was seized in an operation of the wildlife department.

According to district administration, a team of wildlife department under the supervision of DFO Wildlife Ishaq Ahmad Sajeel and Range Officer Malik Muhammad Saqib thwarted an attempt of smuggling valuable bird here at Dera-Bhakkar Bridge. The team recovered a precious falcon which was being smuggled to Dera Ismail Khan from Punjab.

Later, the precious bird was released in the Wildlife Park under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Dera Mansoor Arshad.

While talking to media, DFO Ishaq Ahmad Sajeel said that bird smuggling was not a forgivable crime and nobody could be exempted in this regard.

The wildlife department was always ready to stop the smuggling of precious birds, he added.