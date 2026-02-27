DC Qamber Shahdadkot held monthly district coordination committee meeting

LARKANA, Feb 27 (APP):The monthly meeting of the District Coordination Committee was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner District Qambar Shahdadkot, Imdad Ali Abro, in the Durbar Hall of the DC Office, Qambar on Friday.

Officials from law enforcement agencies and heads of government departments working under the district administration, including Assistant Commissioners from all talukas, participated in the meeting.

The performance reports of the departments working under the district administration for the previous month were presented, and new tasks were assigned for the upcoming month of March 2026.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Qambar Shahdadkot, Imdad Ali Abro, while talking to officials from all law enforcement agencies and representatives of departments under the district administration, said that a citizen of Qambar city had submitted a written complaint to the authorities, informing them that some individuals are illegally selling loose petrol, which is a blatant violation of the law.

The complaint stated that this illegal business is causing harm to the public and that a major accident could occur at any time. In his application, the citizen demanded that the relevant departments take immediate notice and take legal action against those involved in the illegal sale of petrol and stop such practices.

He further said that eliminating such illegal activities is extremely necessary to protect the lives and property of the public. The application appealed to the authorities to conduct a transparent investigation into the matter and take strict action against those responsible so that such incidents could be prevented in the future.

Officials from various departments presented their respective reports to the Deputy Commissioner Qambar and informed him that action would be taken according to the law on the complaint received by the district administration and that no illegal activities would be tolerated. Strictest legal action would be taken against those caught selling illegally smuggled Iranian petrol. Additionally, raids were conducted on some shopkeepers under the allegation of selling illegal cigarettes; smuggled cigarettes were seized from them, and notices were also issued for the future. Giving instructions to law enforcement agencies’ officials, he said that the Balochistan border should be closely monitored and the personnel at every checkpoint should be increased to make the entire district drug-free.

Furthermore, all internal and external routes of the district should be kept under strict surveillance to keep a close watch on elements belonging to extremist organizations. He also assigned new tasks to the officials of all participating departments for the upcoming month.

On this occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Zuhaib Zameer Odhano, Assistant Commissioners of all talukas, officials from law enforcement agencies, and representatives of government departments were also present.