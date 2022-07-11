DC pays surprise visit to FWMC control room

FAISALABAD, Jul 11 (APP):Deputy Commissioner Lt (retd) Suhail Ashraf paid surprise visit to the control

room of Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) here on Monday.

He checked the register placed there for registration of public complaints and

status of their redress.

He also called the complainants and got feedback about the performance

of the company and expressed satisfaction.

He appreciated the working of the company for fulfilling the important task

of cleanliness on the occasion of Eid and hoped that this operation will

continue with the same spirit.

Chief Executive Officer FWMC Bilal Feroz briefing the DC said that 73

complaints out of total 795 had been redressed till noon.