DC orders relocation of sweet homes

MUZAFFARGARH, May 18 (APP):Deputy Commissioner Qurat-Ul-Ain Memon has directed the revenue department to identify land for the relocation of Sweet Homes from a rented building to public property in Kot Addu.

She ordered the department after Javed Rashid Chaudhry, CEO of a chain of local public schools, requested her about the land allocation of a better accommodation for orphaned children.

The DC outlined her vision to establish a modern information technology lab for freelancing skills, aiming to empower the children of Sweet Homes to become self-reliant.

She expressed her commitment to equipping the children with essential modern skills for a better future.