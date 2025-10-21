Tuesday, October 21, 2025
DC orders for speedy, transparent relief for flood victims

FAISALABAD, Oct 21 (APP):Deputy Commissioner Nadeem Nasir has directed all departments to ensure speedy and transparent disbursement of financial aid to flood victims as the process of opening their bank accounts and transferring compensation funds formally commenced.
Chairing a meeting in his office, he said that every affected family must receive assistance
according to the verified scale of losses without any delay or irregularity.
He instructed that relief payments should be directly transferred to the beneficiaries’ bank accounts with a withdrawal limit of Rs 300,000 through debit cards.
He said that proper arrangements, including food, drinking water and washroom facilities,
should be ensured at aid distribution points to provide comfort to the flood-affectees.
Earlier, the DC was also briefed about account opening process for victims.
