DC Nawabshah directs early disposal of accumulated rain water

NAWABSHAH, Aug 19 (APP): Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar on Thursday has issued instructions to all assistant commissioners, municipal committee and town Committee officials for early disposal of rain water accumulated throughout the district Shaheed Benazirabad.

DC instructed officials of municipal committee, town committee and Public

Health Engineering Department to ensure dewatering of accumulated rain water, while all assistant commissioners and mukhtarkars were directed to keep a watch on the dewatering process.

DC also instructed to keep activated all pumping stations and maintenance of dewatering machinery under all situations adding that staff and officers shall remain in the field.

DC warned that slackness in disposal of rain water would not be tolerated. DC said that he would personally watch the dewatering process and officials showing slackness would be held accountable.

He said that the district administration was taking all possible steps to save the general public from difficulties.

DC also instructed the Hesco officials to continue the electric supply.

He said that in case of any emergency citizens can contact the Control Room at Phone No.

02449370334.

APP/rzq/maq