DC launches 5-day anti-polio campaign

PESHAWAR, Dec 13 (APP):Deputy Commissioner Lakki Marwat Rehmat Ali, alongside District Health Officer Dr. Abdu Gul and other health department officials, officially kicked off a five-day anti-polio campaign on Wednesday.

He started the campaign by administering anti-polio drops to a child here at DC office.

The anti-polio drive will continue till December 18, which aims to vaccinate all children under the age of five.

Deputy Commissioner Rehmat Ali appealed to the parents to ensure the administration of anti-polio drops to their children to safeguard them from the lifelong disabilities associated with the disease.

He emphasized the critical role of community cooperation and urged the public to extend their full support to the health department teams actively involved in the vaccination campaign.

This initiative underscores the collective effort and commitment to achieving a polio-free future, emphasizing the importance of community involvement in the success of such campaigns.