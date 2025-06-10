44.9 C
Islamabad
Tuesday, June 10, 2025
DC lauds efforts of people in maintaining cleanliness during Eid
Domestic

DC lauds efforts of people in maintaining cleanliness during Eid

SARGODHA, Jun 10 (APP):Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Waseem on Tuesday commended people for their role in maintaining exceptional cleanliness throughout the city during Eid days.
According to a press release issued by DC office,he praised the public for properly disposing of the remains of sacrificial animals in bags and handing them over to the sanitation staff, ensuring that the city’s cleanliness was upheld while also preventing environmental pollution.
During the cleaning operation, a total of 13,893 tons of waste were transported to dumping sites, surpassing the target of 12,269 tons.
Additionally, 831 pieces of machinery were deployed across the district to facilitate the
cleanup process, and 311 complaints were received, all of which were promptly addressed.
