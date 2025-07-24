DC Kohat cracks down on illegal housing societies

- Advertisement -

KOHAT, Jul 24 (APP):A meeting of the District Scrutiny Committee on Thursday was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohat, Abdul Akram, to review the legal documents of housing societies across the district.

The meeting aimed to ensure that all housing societies comply with the necessary regulations and possess valid official documents. The committee discussed the legal and illegal/unregistered housing societies established in the district.

During the meeting, the DC emphasized that the establishment of housing societies requires the completion of all legal documents. He also warned that no No Objection Certificate (NOC) will be issued without valid official documents and strict legal action will be taken against the owners and builders of illegal housing societies.

The meeting was attended by officers from various departments, including the District Administration, Tehsil Municipal Administration, C&W Department, and other concerned departments.