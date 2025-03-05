20.5 C
Domestic

DC inspects sugar sale point at Ramzan Bazaar

LODHRAN, Mar 05 (APP):Deputy Commissioner Dr Lubna Nazir visited a sugar sale point at the Ramzan Sasta Bazaar to ensure availability of essential commodities at subsidized rates.
During her interaction with women, she emphasized that the government was committed to
provide essential food items, including sugar, at affordable prices.
Dr Lubna Nazir stated that the Sugar Sale Point had been set up in the Ramzan Sasta Bazaar to facilitate
the public, ensuring easy access to subsidized sugar.
She highlighted that assistant commissioners of all three tehsils and price control magistrates in
the district were monitoring markets to ensure availability of essential commodities
at government-fixed rates.
