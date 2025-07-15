DC inspects pumping stations amid heavy rainfall

- Advertisement -

HYDERABAD, Jul 14 (APP):Deputy Commissioner Zain-ul-Abideen Memon on Monday inspected various pumping stations in the city to check drainage and dewatering arrangements following heavy monsoon rain.

Accompanied by Municipal Commissioner Zahoor Ahmed Lakhan and other concerned officials, the deputy commissioner personally examined the functioning of the pumping stations. He directed staff to remain fully alert and ensure timely drainage of rainwater, especially from low-lying areas. He also stated that no negligence would be tolerated in providing immediate relief to citizens during emergency weather conditions.

Heavy rains with strong winds, lashed Hyderabad and surrounding areas disrupting daily life. Low-lying areas in City, Qasimabad and Latifabad were inundated, and major roads experienced severe waterlogging, resulting in traffic congestion. Numerous vehicles were stranded due to flooded roads. However, the rain broke the heat and the weather became pleasant.

Several incidents of fallen trees and signboards were also reported due to the intense winds and downpour