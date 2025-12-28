DC inspects municipal services in tehsil Jaranwala

- Advertisement -

FAISALABAD, Dec 28 (APP): Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Nadeem Nasir paid a surprise visit to tehsil Jaranwala to review the implementation of public welfare measures on Sunday.

Assistant Commissioner Aurangzeb Goraya and other officers were also present.

The DC visited THQ hospital and inspected the medical facilities provided to the patients and confirmed from the patients and their attendants about free medicines being provided by the hospital.

He also visited the hospital pharmacy and other wards and checked the functioning of the machinery and directed to maintain high standards of cleanliness.

The Deputy Commissioner also visited the Sahulat Bazaar and checked the availability, quality and prices of essential commodities. He went to the public park and inspected the recreational facilities and appreciated the establishment of the open-air library.

The Deputy Commissioner also reviewed various development projects, urban beautification measures and said that the ongoing projects should be completed at a fast pace.

He issued instructions to the Suthra Punjab team on the spot to further improve the quality of cleanliness in the city.