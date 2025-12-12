Friday, December 12, 2025
DC inaugurates 4-day anti-polio campaign

BHAKKAR, Dec 12 (APP):Deputy Commissioner, Ahsaan Ali Jamali on Friday inaugurated four days anti-polio campaign by administrating polio vaccine to a child in District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ).
Chief  Executive  Officer (CEO), Health , Dr Mazhar Abbas Baloch and other concerned officials were present on the occasion.
The DC urged the parents to cooperate with health workers to immunize anti-polio vaccine to their children  in order to save them from a permanent disability.
The deputy commissioner  also visited various wards of the hospital and directed the concerned authority to improve cleanliness.
