DC inaugurates 4-day anti-polio campaign

BHAKKAR, Dec 12 (APP):Deputy Commissioner, Ahsaan Ali Jamali on Friday inaugurated four days anti-polio campaign by administrating polio vaccine to a child in District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ).

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Health , Dr Mazhar Abbas Baloch and other concerned officials were present on the occasion.

The DC urged the parents to cooperate with health workers to immunize anti-polio vaccine to their children in order to save them from a permanent disability.

The deputy commissioner also visited various wards of the hospital and directed the concerned authority to improve cleanliness.