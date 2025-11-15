Sunday, November 16, 2025
Domestic

DC Hyderabad chairs meeting to review on-going fumigation campaign

HYDERABAD, Nov 15 (APP): A review meeting on the ongoing fumigation campaign in Hyderabad was held at the Mayor’s Secretariat, Civic Center, under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad, Zain-ul-Abideen Memon.
The meeting was attended by Municipal Commissioner Zahoor Ahmed Lakhan, Assistant Commissioner Latifabad Saud Khan, District Health Officer Dr. Pir Ghulam Hussain, AMS Civil Hospital Dr. Poonam Jatoi, Town Municipal Commissioners, and focal persons and in-charges of the anti-fumigation campaign from TMC Qasimabad, Hussainabad, Shah Latifabad, Sachal Sarmast, Neerunkot, Mian Sarfaraz, Preetabad, Tando Jam, and Tando Fazal.
During the meeting, a detailed review of the ongoing progress regarding dengue and malaria control was presented, and representatives from all towns briefed the Deputy Commissioner about the fumigation activities being carried out in their respective jurisdictions.
The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad directed further strengthening of the anti-dengue efforts and emphasized the need for focused operations in dengue-affected hotspot areas of City, Latifabad, and Qasimabad. He also issued instructions to immediately remove soft encroachments-such as stalls, pushcarts, and setups outside hotels-spread across pavements and roads throughout the city.
