DC holds open court to address public issues

- Advertisement -

QUETTA, Jul 16 (APP):Deputy Commissioner Quetta Captain (R) Mehrullah Badeni on Wednesday organised an open court at DC Office Quetta and issued directives to concerned officials to address legal issues of public soon.

The citizens participated in large numbers and informed the administration about their various problems.

The open court was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Assistant Commissioner Kuchlak, Assistant Commissioner City, WASA Department, PHE, QESCO, Sui Gas, PPHI, Metropolitan Corporation, Police, Safa Quetta, DHO, Education Department, C&W, Traffic Police, NADRA, Tehsildars, Registrars, Sub-Registrars, Food Authority and all branch in-charges of the DC Office.

During the open court, citizens submitted applications related to various issues including electricity, gas, water, sanitation, identity card, traffic, health, education and revenue, which the Deputy Commissioner heard on the spot and issued orders to the concerned officers for immediate action and solutions.

On this occasion, the DC said that the purpose of the open court is to listen to public problems directly and resolve them in a timely manner, the solution is to be ensured.

He said that this process of open court would continue every month so that the public has direct access to the district administration and their problems could be resolved on a priority basis.

The deputy commissioner urged to the citizens to participate fully in the open courts in the future as well and ensure their immediate resolution by bringing their problems to the attention of the district administration.